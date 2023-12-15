Court rules Ramaphosa's certification of Amazulu King as unlawful

The Gauteng High Court has found that President Cyril Ramaphosa did not act in accordance with the law when certifying Prince Misuzulu KaZwelithini as Amazulu King. In a ruling delivered by Judge Norman Davis, he found that Ramaphosa disregarded certain sections of the Leadership Act to appoint an investigative panel – in the event there is a dispute relating to the kingship.

Davis emphasised that this ruling was not to determine who was the rightful heir to the Zulu throne between KaZwelithini or the applicant in this case, Prince Simakade Zulu. Davis said the matter had already been decided by Judge Isaac Madondo during his March 2022 ruling when he declared KaZwelithini as the rightful king. Davis said he was adjudicating over a review application, and not an appeal





