Court orders Nzimande to reverse decision to place Unisa under administration

South Africans need to be in the know if we want to create a prosperous future. News24 has kept the country informed for 25 years, and we're about to enter a new chapter of fearless journalism. Join our free subscription trial to unlock this story and a world of news aimed to inform, empower, and inspire.

Man fears for his life after exposing Mandla Lamba's alleged scooter scamUnisa has been under the spotlight for various reasons, including allegations of corruption, maladministration and financial irregularities, with Minister Blade Nzimande placing it under administration last week. Do you think Nzimande’s move was the right one?Yes, Unisa is being run to the ground

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



City_Press / 🏆 7. in ZA

South Africa Latest News, South Africa Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Tertiary troubles: Court finds Nzimande ignored order by appointing Unisa administratorTertiary troubles: Court finds Nzimande ignored order by appointing Unisa administrator

Source: News24 - 🏆 4. / 80 Read more »

Court orders Nzimande to retract decision to place Unisa under administrationThe decision was handed down at the Pretoria High Court on Wednesday morning, following an urgent application by Unisa.

Source: ewnupdates - 🏆 30. / 53 Read more »

Nzimande ordered to reverse ‘unlawful’ decision to place Unisa under administrationHigher Education Minister Blade Nzimande has been ordered to retract his decision to place Unisa under administration.

Source: TheCitizen_News - 🏆 6. / 75 Read more »

Decision to put Unisa under administration declared unconstitutional - SABC NewsProfessor Ihron Rensburg was appointed as the institution's administrator last week.

Source: SABC News Online - 🏆 32. / 51 Read more »

Listen: Unisa tug-of-war with minister continuesDr Blade Nzimande has announced that the university is under administration, but the institution has taken steps to nullify the decision.

Source: BoksburgNews - 🏆 40. / 51 Read more »

ConCourt hits Home Affairs minister, DG with personal costs order over immigration law caseHome Affairs Minister Aaron Motsoaledi and his director-general Livhuwani Makhode repeatedly ignored a court order.

Source: dailymaverick - 🏆 3. / 84 Read more »