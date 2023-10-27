Court orders MaMkhize to pay R37 million bill

This is stressful news if MamKhize is one of your beloved role models of luxury and affluence. The 47-year-old has been slapped with a R37 million tax bill.Appearing before the stand on 16 October, MaMkhize was found guilty and ordered by the High Court of South Africa to pay R37, 915, 549.77.

“The Execution Creditor / Plaintiff obtained judgment on 16 October 2023 against the Execution / Defendant for:“2.

The club was found guilty by FIFA for failing to pay Nurkovic over a 24-month period when he was injured. The punishment also included a transfer ban of two seasons wherein the club won’t be allowed to sign any players. headtopics.com

