Court hears Ntanzi was booked out for 18 hours before he confessed - SABC News

about 18 hours. This emerged during Raphadu’s cross-examination at the Pretoria High Court, probing the killing of former Orlando Pirates goalkeeper, Senzo Meyiwa.June 16, 2020, and three days later he was brought before Raphadu at the Moroka Police Station to make a confession in relation to the former Bafana Bafana captain’s 2014 murder.
Amid allegations of torture and coercion leading up to the confession, the defence has been probing records of what happened in the three days between the time Ntanzi was arrested and the time he confessed to Raphadu.
The court has heard that on the 17th the suspect was booked out at 16h55 for three hours by Sergeant Mogane and the following day he was booked out again by the same officer at 8h15 for a different matter (Nongoma case) and was booked back in the wee hours of the following morning at 02h30 – 18 hours later.Raphadu, who says he examined the suspect’s body for possible injuries, is the third witness to tell the court that Ntanzi was calm, relaxed and a willing participant when he confessed. headtopics.com
To paint a picture of torture by the police, Advocate Zandile nmMshololo, suggested to Raphadu that the fact that he had not witnessed any injuries on the suspect’s body did not mean there had not been any torture.Advocate Thulani Mngomezulu says he will argue that Raphadu, who is a Peace Officer of the SAPS, was incorrectly appointed and did not have the authority to take down confessions.
Mngomezulu has accused Raphadu of being present when Ntanzi was assaulted, also in the presence of chief investigator Brigadier Bongani Ginida. According to the defence Gininda had brought a prepared confession statement which the suspect was forced to sign. headtopics.com
Constable Nkosingiphile Maphumulo, who together with his colleague Constable Nakedi Monareng, transported accused 1, Muzi Sibiya to the Diepkloof Police where he is said to have confessed to Colonel Mhlanganyela Mbotho, has also concluded his testimony in court.