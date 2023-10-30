Could promised public holiday happen in December? Why it makes sense…

Images via Twitter:While South Africans have been “denied” a long weekend by President Cyril Ramaphosa, many believe a public holiday is in the pipeline for December.

This after a “promise” of a day off following the Springboks heroic and historic Rugby World Cup win this past weekend.EXTRA PUBLIC HOLIDAY FOR DECEMBER? Earlier this year, South Africans were treated to an “extra” day off after Monday, 2 January, was made an official holiday. This, after New Year’s Day fell on a Sunday.will be automatically carried over to the next day, i.e., Monday.

However, the 2023 calendar also revealed that Mzansi would "lose" one holiday this year, as 16 December – the Day of Reconciliation – falls on a Saturday.With that in mind, many South Africans believe that President Cyril Ramaphosa will make either the day before or after the 16th a holiday. Either way, this would ensure a long weekend – in December, no less – would be something to look forward to.

One tweep shared: “December 16th falls on a Saturday, a Day of Reconciliation. It is ideal to therefore make Friday the 15th of December a public holiday.In my view, they make December 15 a public holiday this year, as the 16th falls on a SaturdayFor risk control, it’s more advisable for the public holiday to be granted on the 15th of Dec. A little more time for prep and little less “spill” since there would be prior overall December “prep”. It’s more affordable.