Tricky: Despite having said he wants his day in court, former president Jacob Zuma has delayed the arms deal trial for 18 years. Photo by Mlungisi Louw/Getty Imagesin the 1990s has been going on in one form or another since June 2005, when uBaba was first arrested for the bribes.

Corruption charges or not, the ANC leadership in KwaZulu-Natal has decided that uBaba will play a leading role in its campaign to retain control of the province — and the country — in next year’s national and provincial elections.

The comrades have seen their support in the province dropping steadily in recent elections and face the very real prospect of being in the opposition benches in the provincial legislature, this time next year. headtopics.com

They don’t seem to see any need to bring back those ANC voters who migrated from the party because of Zuma, but that appears to have never really been a priority for provincial secretary After all, there are many big names who won’t make the ANC’s provincial or national lists next year to whomThe comrades reckon that if uBaba campaigns for the ANC, he will halt — or at least slow down — the exodus of voters that has helped cost them 10 by-elections in KwaZulu-Natal since last November.

Thus far, uBaba has kept it relatively local, with a call on the comrades at Mandeni last weekend to stay in the party and to join him in “rescuing” the ANC from those who have hijacked it. At least they haven’t asked Zuma to wear his ANC T-shirt during court appearances on corruption charges — or set up voter registration tents outside the Pietermaritzburg high court — as part of their campaign to rescue the party. headtopics.com

