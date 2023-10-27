Corruption and politics are undermining Africa’s financial police

Africa’s financial police are facing threats to their jobs and even their lives as local businessmen and political officials seek to fend off police investigations into their suspicious wealth.prematurely terminated or denied a second term

in the past four years. The affected chiefs come from Namibia, Zambia, Seychelles, Mozambique, Mauritius, South Africa, Malawi and Angola.

