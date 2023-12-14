Convicted Facebook Rapist and Murderer Escapes from Prison

Convicted Facebook rapist and murderer Thabo Bester and his partner Dr Nandipha Magudumana are currently facing charges together with several other prison officials for enabling the escape. They will be back in court in January. A carefully planned escape. Like depicting a movie script. So many questions around the plot, the main characters and the supporting cast, who were involved and how was this allowed to happen. G4S tried to outline how Bester escaped.

The man known as the Facebook rapist, also convicted of murder, was moved into a single cell three days before his prison break. G4S Director, Cobus Groenewald explained, “The distant video footage of two individuals running towards the administrative building in the early hours of that morning. the footage is distant because the cameras I believe were better placed to record that movement were near the administrative building and the boardway unit and were not working. we were unable to identify whether these individuals are G4S staff members, Mangaung prison officials, or whether they were inmate





Oscar Pistorius to be released on parole in 2024Convicted murderer Oscar Pistorius will leave prison on 5 January 2024, following a decision taken on Friday 24 November 2023 by the parole board. It concludes a decidedly messy chapter for the South African justice system.

Addressing Crime and Justice Challenges in South AfricaThe escape of a convicted criminal of Bester's profile should serve as a wake-up call, urging us to address systemic weaknesses and demand accountability from those responsible for maintaining the safety and well-being of our communities.

Concerns raised over Chief Justice Zondo's remarks on State Capture and Zuma's prosecutionThe Council for the Advancement of the South African Constitution (Casac) has expressed concern over Chief Justice Raymond Zondo's views on various topics, including the implementation of State Capture Commission recommendations and the pending prosecution of former president Jacob Zuma. Casac is particularly concerned about the chief justice's speculation on whether Zuma would benefit from a remissions process if convicted.

Mamelodi Sundowns Coach Calls for Focus on Personal Development to Tackle Gender-Based ViolenceMamelodi Sundowns coach Rhulani Mokwena believes that South African football should focus on developing good human beings to tackle gender-based violence (GBV). He argues that if the same attention given to improving players on the field is given to their personal development, it would be a significant step in addressing GBV. This comes after a football player was convicted of assaulting his ex-girlfriend.

