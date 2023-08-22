Controversial Netflix Drama 'The Crown' Releases Final Season

The series has been accused of taking liberties with historical truth as it delves into the more recent history of the British monarchy. are holding their breath for the final season of the hit Netflix drama about the life of Queen Elizabeth II, with the last episodes covering some of the most tumultuous times of the monarchy. The 10 episodes of the sixth and final season of the series is being released in two stages, with five episodes on Thursday and the remainder on 14 December.
has often been accused of taking liberties with historical truth, becoming increasingly controversial as it delves into more recent events of the British monarchy. Many of those featured in the most recent seasons are still alive and have not held back on pointing out inaccuracies. Netflix agreed last year to add a warning message, explaining that the show is a fictional dramatisation of real events.Season 1, which focused on the young Princess Elizabeth's accession to the throne while in Kenya in 1952, is considered relatively faithful to histor
South Africa Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: TheSAnews | Read more »
Source: News24 | Read more »
Source: News24 | Read more »
Source: BusinessTechSA | Read more »
Source: BusinessTechSA | Read more »
Source: TheAfricaReport | Read more »