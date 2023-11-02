Controversial deal between contractors and KZN municipality sparks debate

Some opposition councillors raised concerns about the municipality being held to ransom by the companies they have supported and appointing contractors that do not have the capacity to fulfil service delivery obligations.

The KwaDukuza Local Municipality (KDM) has promoted previously disadvantaged contractors for municipal projects but has run into problems when the contractors could not afford materials for project completion.In response, municipal manager Nhlanhla Mdakane proposed a tripartite agreement whereby KDM would pay material suppliers on behalf of the contractors.

This would help ease cashflow problems and prevent the contractors from having to turn to loan sharks for funding, said Mdakane. “South Africa has long been a country of two faces. The privileged are those who are given priority by the banks,” he said, framing it as a moral issue that warranted municipal action.All payments to suppliers would come out of the original budget allocated for projects, he said.

Several councillors from the African National Congress and Independent Alliance voiced strong support for the item and praised it as ‘pro-poor’.Ward 22 DA councillor Privi Makhan referenced a complaint from a contractor who had submitted an invoice in June but had still not been paid.

This showed a lack of internal capacity within KDM to honour the proposed agreement and enforce proper oversight, she said. “This has set quite a precarious precedent in that going forward, there’s going to be an expectation that council becomes a funding entity for emerging contractors,” said Makhan.

