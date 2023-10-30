Contingency plans in place to shield matric exams from load shedding: Motshekga

JOHANNESBURG - The Basic Education department says it has contingency plans in place to ensure that final matric exams are not interrupted by load shedding.

Thousands of candidates will sit for their first paper on Monday morning as exams kick off across the country. Eskom has resumed load shedding with stage two of the rolling power cuts expected to continue until 4 pm on Monday.The department said computer application technology and information technology exams were written last week without any power interruptions except for isolated incidents.

All the best to the matric class of 2023 as they sit for their first exam today. #NSC2023 @ReginahMhaule @HubertMweli @ElijahMhlanga @dbetvnews pic.twitter.com/Qy0VY6enF9 ' Dep. Basic Education (@DBE_SA) October 30, 2023 Minister Angie Motshekga said the affected students will be given an opportunity to rewrite. headtopics.com

Explaining the measures in place, Motshekga said all provincial education districts and schools have devised contingency plans, including backup generators. “In South African sign home language, candidates' laptops will be fully charged before the start of the exam and the backup generators will also be in place”.

South Africa Headlines Read more: ewnupdates »

We cannot have children begging at traffic lights: Angie Motshekga takes aim at education criticsMinister says Oppenheimer Memorial Trust report was'in certain aspects inaccurate and one-sided'. Read more ⮕

Minister Angie Motshekga: All set for Matric ExamsA significant number of students, 717,377 in total, will commence Matric exams at 6,898 examination centers tommorow, 30 October 2023. Read more ⮕

Motshekga warns matriculants against cheating - SABC News - Breaking news, special reports, world, business,Matric learners from schools across the country will write their first language paper today. Read more ⮕

Daily news update: Ramaphosa to address SA, Motshekga backs Bela Bill, load shedding, and moreIn today’s news update, President Ramaphosa is expected to address South Africans on Monday after Springboks' Rugby World Cup win. Read more ⮕

DBE ramps up security measures to avoid exam paper leaksMinister of Basic Education, Angie Motshekga said one such measure has been establishing a specific collection time of question papers by chief invigilators to deter early access to the paper. Read more ⮕

Unisa goes to court to challenge Nzimande's decision to place it under administrationUnisa goes to court to challenge Nzimande's decision to place it under administration Read more ⮕