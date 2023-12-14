Consumers warned about risks of online day trading

Online day trading sees consumers being given online access to some form of a trading platform where they can deposit money into an account and trade on a daily basis. Consumers and investors have been warned to only undertake foreign exchange trading and other forms of online day trading after seriously considering the risks involved.

The Office of the Ombud for Financial Services Providers (Fais) has highlighted that these types of trading are generally regarded as high-risk investments and consumers must ask themselves whether they have the expertise required and are prepared to accept the risk of losing all the funds invested. This follows a recent case in which the complainant received a call from a representative of an online trading platform inviting him to subscribe to it. The complainant believed he could make substantial profits from foreign exchange trading and invested about R725 000 over several months. At the end of the period, he had lost most of his capital and only received a single withdrawal of R3 959.35





