H&I Construction, which brought high court applications to review and set aside the controversial preferential procurement policy the South African National Roads Agency (Sanral) has now withdrawn, has defended the industry’s transformation achievements.

Wolgang Neff, CEO of JSE-listed construction group WBHO, which joined H&I’s application to review and set aside the Sanral policy, stressed that its legal challenge was premised on the principle that where an organ of state allocates preference points to advance the specific goal of advancing transformation and redressing historical disadvantage, it must do so in compliance with the law to ensure that it is fair, equitable, transparent, competitive and cost-effective.

Chemaly said the industry rallied behind the B-BBEE Act and employment equity legislation, as well as Sanral’s transformation policy, for the past decade while the construction industry was in severe decline. headtopics.com

In the same period, the number of medium contractors with more than 50% black ownership increased to 82%, and for small contractors to 67%.Chemaly is confident this trend will continue to improve provided it takes place in a sustainable manner in line with the Constitution and other legislation to ensure that it happens in a fair, equitable, transparent, competitive and cost-effective manner.

“This was WBHO’s court submission from the start of the litigation process and could, if adopted by Sanral at the commencement of this process, have prevented unnecessary delays in the roll out of infrastructure and legal costs. headtopics.com

The balance of 40% of the preferential points is allocated towards a commitment to subcontract 51% of a project’s contract value to targeted enterprises, such as exempted micro enterprises (EMEs) and qualifying small enterprises (QSEs), he added.

