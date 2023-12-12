Constitutional Court Rules Cancelling Asylum Seeker's Visa Application Unconstitutional

The Constitutional Court confirmed that cancelling an asylum seeker's visa application because it was not renewed on time was unconstitutional. According to the apex court, this resulted in the merits of the asylum seeker's application not being considered. It placed them at risk of being deported to countries they had left for their own safety, which was a violation of international principles.

The Constitutional Court ruled that it was unconstitutional to cancel an asylum seeker's application simply because they did not renew their temporary asylum visa within a month of its expiration. The court on Tuesday found that, by doing this, the merits of the asylum seeker's application were never considered and, as such, they became illegal foreigners. Cancelling the visa means they can never apply for asylum again and have no right to healthcare, schooling, banking or employment





