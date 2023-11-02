Constitution will protect IDAC from political interference

This was the Department of Justice and Constitutional Development's response to concerns that the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) Amendment Bill doesn't go far enough to ensure prosecutorial independence. The bill was introduced in August. It follows President Cyril Ramaphosa's announcement in October last year, as part of his implementation plan on the Zondo Commission's recommendations, that the Investigating Directorate (ID) would become a permanent structure.South Africans need to be in the know if we want to create a prosperous future. News24 has kept the country informed for 25 years, and we're about to enter a new chapter of fearless journalism.

