Conservationists Call for Ban on Ship-to-Ship Bunkering in Algoa Bay to Protect Endangered African Penguin

Ship-to-ship bunkering should not be allowed in Algoa Bay in order to save the endangered African penguin, say conservationists. There have been four oil spills linked to bunkering in Algoa Bay, three of which have led to the oiling of birds. A study shows that increased noise pollution from maritime traffic since 2016 has seen an 85% decline in the seabird population.

Ship-to-ship refuelling in Algoa Bay in the Eastern Cape poses a threat to the endangered African penguin, and conservationists want the public to lend their voice to stop the bunkering. , especially the African penguin, in Algoa Bay, by submitting comments on a draft environmental risk assessment and management plan for the bunkering. Ship-to-ship bunkering involves the supply of fuel from one ship to another – at sea or not within a harbour. "Ship-to-ship bunkering is a process of refuelling ships at sea, avoiding port levies and securing a faster turnaround time, more significantly, it is a process that is effectively eradicating a variety of endangered species inhabiting Algoa Bay," SANCCOB sai





