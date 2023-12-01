Congo's Gecamines Seeks Copper, Cobalt Marketing Rights

Congo's state mining group Gecamines is seeking to secure the rights to buy copper and cobalt at mines it has holdings in, in order to build its own stocks and trade the metals. Gecamines needs to amend some terms of its joint venture agreements in Democratic Republic of Congo to do so.





Copper, cobalt supplies from Congo stranded by truckers' strikeCopper and cobalt produced by companies, including Glencore and CMOC, are stranded in Kolwezi, Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), due to a truckers strike that started in late October, four sources with direct knowledge of the matter said.

Congo-Kinshasa: Catastrophic Displacement in the Democratic Republic of CongoBlog - The latest revelations about the scale of the Democratic Republic of Congo's crisis deserve attention.

Congo-Kinshasa: Fighting Cuts Power Supply to DR Congo's GomaDue to a surge in rebel warfare in the area, the major power lines to the city of Goma in the eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo have been severed, cutting off power to hospitals and water systems, Reuters reports.

Congo-Kinshasa: Canadian Startup Wins DR Congo Methane Rights Despite Failing CriteriaAlfajiri Energy Corporation, a Canada-based start-up operated from a private home, was selected by the Democratic Republic of Congo government to extract methane from the country's notorius 'killer' Lake Kivu despite failing to meet the minimum financial requirements, Reuters wrote in an e xclusive report .

Hawks recover R50 million worth of copper in PretoriaThe suspect claimed he bought the copper at an auction.

Major bust: Hawks recover copper worth R50 millionHawks TOMS swiftly mobilised against a criminal syndicate involved in illicit copper trade in Pretoria, taking action on critical information.

