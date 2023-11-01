Confirmed Springboks news: Chasing The Sun 2 is coming

On Wednesday, SuperSport announced that a sequel of the documentary will be released follwoing the Springboks’ 2023 Rugby World Cup triumph in France. Chasing The Sun 2 will tell the tale of how the Springboks went on to clinch the Webb Ellis Cup for a record-breaking fourth time in history, making them just the second Test team ever to win back-to-back titles.The Springboks will start their Rugby World Cup Trophy Tour in Pretoria on Thursday morning when the open-top bus departs from the Union Buildings at 09h30.

The Gauteng route will start in an easterly direction and go past Loftus Versfeld before heading west to take in the Pretoria CBD. The Springboks will then transfer to Johannesburg, where they are due to start at 14h00 at No 1 Jan Smuts Avenue in Braamfontein before crossing the Nelson Mandela Bridge and then heading to Soweto.

The Gauteng tour will conclude when the Springboks arrive at FNB Stadium at approximately 15h45 – entry is free and tickets are available from On Friday, the Springboks will be in Cape Town, where a big crowd is expected at the Grand Parade adjacent to City Hall, where they are expected to appear at 11h30.

The bus route will start shortly after 12h00 and will take in the Cape Town CBD, and from 14h30 they are scheduled to drive through Langa and Bonteheuwel before heading back to the city centre at around 17h30.The Springboks will transfer to KwaZulu-Natal early on Saturday morning for their tour starting at the Garden Court Hotel in Umhlanga at approximately 09h30, heading towards the Durban City Hall and finally uShaka Marine World, where they are expected at around 13h45.

