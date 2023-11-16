HEAD TOPICS

Concerns raised over Chief Justice Zondo's remarks on State Capture and Zuma's prosecution

The Council for the Advancement of the South African Constitution (Casac) has expressed concern over Chief Justice Raymond Zondo's views on various topics, including the implementation of State Capture Commission recommendations and the pending prosecution of former president Jacob Zuma. Casac is particularly concerned about the chief justice's speculation on whether Zuma would benefit from a remissions process if convicted.

South Africa Headlines

