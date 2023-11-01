Comrades Marathon appoints new race manager

Ashworth holds a Master of Laws degree from the London School of Economics and Political Science, is an admitted advocate, a running coach and now a retired elite ultra-distance athlete.Ashworth says, “I am so looking forward to the journey ahead. Comrades has always been very close to my heart as an athlete and as a coach, but to have the opportunity to contribute towards the future growth and development of the race is truly extraordinary.

CMA Chairperson, Mqondisi Ngcobo says, “We would like to welcome Ann Ashworth as the new Race & Operations Manager at the Comrades Marathon Association. Ann brings with her a wealth of experience and skills; and we look forward to leveraging her unique expertise towards achieving the Comrades Marathon’s strategic goals. Our vision as the CMA, coupled with her presentation on her vision for the future of The Ultimate Human Race, will no doubt take this iconic event to greater heights.

