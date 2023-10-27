COMPTIA N+ essential / IT Technical Support Admin

Comptia A+ qualification (A+ and N+ preferred)We are seeking a highly motivated and detail-oriented individual to fill the role of an I.T technical support administrator. The successful candidate will be the proverbial “right hand” of and assistant to the IT Manager, effectively attending to and providing all necessary IT support, as required, as well as the administration involving the Group’s IT infrastructure.

? The successful candidate will be a highly organized individual who possesses excellent communication skills, both verbally and in writing. The ability to multitask and prioritize tasks is essential for success in this role. The candidate should also be comfortable working in a fast-paced environment and be able to work under pressure to meet tight deadlines.? Good medical record – nonsmoker preferred.? Be able to work in a busy environment, under pressure and with deadlines to meet.

? Probation period: 3 months. Benefits listed below only effective after successful completion of the probation period. ? Medical aid: 50% Medical Aid contribution – Discovery Classic Delta Saver. 2 x Children included, up to age of 21.? Life Insurance Cover: equivalent to 2 years annual salary.? 15 Days Annual leave increasing to 20 Days after year 5 of employment. headtopics.com

