Competition Commission warns schools about exclusive supply agreements for school uniforms

While cash-strapped parents grappling with the high costs of school uniforms have welcomed the Competition Commission’s (CC) warning to schools about exclusive supply agreements with manufacturers, some stakeholders have called on the watchdog to take action against non-complying institutions. The CC warned that schools found guilty of entering into exclusive agreements that limit a consumer’s ability to have a choice on uniform supplier, could face prosecution and hefty penalties.

Commission spokesperson Siyabulela Makunga told Weekend Witness that competition in the supply of school uniforms is imperative as manufacturers and sellers know that they need to offer cheaper prices to gain a greater market share. He said these cheaper prices must benefit parents. Makunga said that despite the importance of the competition, many schools have hindered the ability of the market to be competitiv





BoksburgNews » / 🏆 40. in ZA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Competition Appeal Court dismisses charges against banks accused of manipulating randThe Competition Appeal Court has dismissed charges against several banks accused of conspiring to manipulate the rand’s value. The court stated that the anti-monopoly watchdog did not provide sufficient evidence to prove a “single overall conspiracy”. However, charges against some banks remain intact.

Source: mybroadband - 🏆 11. / 67 Read more »

Proximity to Good Schools Influences Home Buyers' Choice of LocationSome centrally situated suburbs with access to reputable schools are overlooked by home buyers who prioritize proximity to good schooling. Young professionals are seeking homes in Durban due to the sound value for money.

Source: BoksburgNews - 🏆 40. / 51 Read more »

Growth in South Africa's Mobile Network Industry in 2023South Africa’s mobile network industry continued to see overall growth in customers, coverage, and revenues in 2023. Another key development was the Competition Commission’s recommendation that the Competition Tribunal not approve Vodacom’s proposed acquisition of a 30% stake in fibre player Maziv — which owns Vumatel and DFA.

Source: mybroadband - 🏆 11. / 67 Read more »

Nigeria's Viral Ballet Dancer Gets Scholarship at UK Ballet SchoolDubbed Nigeria's viral ballet dancer, 13-year-old Anthony Madu's life has changed beyond recognition over the last three years after his dance moves and internet fame catapulted him from his modest home in Lagos to one of the UK's most prestigious ballet schools.

Source: BBCAfrica - 🏆 23. / 61 Read more »

Investors Focused on Zara and H&M's Response to Shein's Market DominanceInvestors are closely monitoring how fast-fashion pioneers Zara and H&M are reacting to the growing dominance of Shein in the market. Shein, known for its alleged use of artificial intelligence and proprietary algorithm to copy designs, has a significant valuation and is preparing for an IPO. With Shein accounting for a substantial portion of the global fast-fashion market, surpassing Zara and H&M, investors are eager to see how the two established brands are adapting to this competition.

Source: Fin24 - 🏆 21. / 63 Read more »

South African Wildlife Photographer Gerald Hinde Finalist in People's Choice AwardBenoni resident and internationally acclaimed wildlife photographer Gerald Hinde is a finalist in the People's Choice Award category of London's Natural History Museum's Wildlife Photographer of the Year competition. His image, titled Curiosity, was captured in the Kruger National Park.

Source: BoksburgNews - 🏆 40. / 51 Read more »