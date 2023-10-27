COMPARISON: 2023 Springboks v 1995 Springboks — who makes you team?

In a flashback to way back, a look at where the Springbok starting XV from the 1995 Rugby World Cup final are today. Photo: World Rugby websiteIn a flashback to way back, a look at where the Springbok starting XV from the 1995 Rugby World Cup final are today. Photo: World Rugby website

The last and only time the Springboks played and beat the All Blacks in a Rugby World Cup final was in 1995. And with both South African teams carving their names into the history books, we pit them against each other.The 1995 Springbok team won the first of South Africa’s three Rugby World Cup titles and the 2023 Springbok team is looking to win a fourth World Cup title for the country.

Take a look at the two match-day squads as fielded by the two respective coaches Jacques Nienaber (2023) and the late Kitch Christie (1995). Along with Christie, four players from the 1995 World Cup-winning team have passed away: Ruben Kruger, Joost van der Westhuizen, Chester Williams and James Small.Take a look at the teams below and let us know which players from these two teams you to think will make a combined match-day squad so by clicking on the comment tab at the bottom of this article or by emailing headtopics.com

