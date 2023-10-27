Comparing 4G network performance in Tshwane without load-shedding

MyBroadband recently tested network performance in high-density parts of Tshwane to see how mobile networks perform for the average consumer when there is no load-shedding.

Testing included voice quality and 4G data speeds, which remains the most commonly used technology by consumers in South Africa. Our testing was performed while load-shedding was suspended to compare how networks performed under normal circumstances without relying on backup power.

The data throughput results did not offer any major surprises, with Vodacom and MTN trading blows for the top spot in many areas. Telkom showed significant improvements compared to historic performance over the last three months, beating Vodacom in Pretoria. headtopics.com

Compared to tests of Telkom’s download speed earlier in the year, there was a notable enhancement in its Pretoria performance from 28Mbps to 39Mbps in the latest test.Networks are ranked by an ETSI-calculated call quality score, which values voice metrics and consistent performance. A network with a better average performance that suffers significant drops could lower its score relative to a more consistent-performing counterpart.

All the networks performed well with minimal issues, with dropped calls becoming a significant differentiator on the final scores.Call quality for all operators was slightly worse in Pretoria compared to Centurion, where Vodacom took the win, followed by Telkom and MTN.

