Companies need to build cyber resilience for protection from cyberattacks

South Africans need to be in the know if we want to create a prosperous future. News24 has kept the country informed for 25 years, and we're about to enter a new chapter of fearless journalism. Join our free subscription trial to unlock this story and a world of news aimed to inform, empower, and inspire.

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

SATODAYNEWS: The App Industry Post-Pandemic in the USA: A Resilient Future for Mobile App Development CompaniesSouth Africa Today, News source, provides breaking news on South Africa, world, Africa, sport, travel and more.

Source: SATodayNews | Read more »

SATODAYNEWS: Kremlin: Western companies leaving Russia will come across many problemsSouth Africa Today, News source, provides breaking news on South Africa, world, Africa, sport, travel and more.

Source: SATodayNews | Read more »

MYBROADBAND: MTN challenging R904-million back-tax billAfrican phone companies have been pushing back on sporadic tax demands from countries and regulators on the continent.

Source: mybroadband | Read more »

MYBROADBAND: Sending bulk airtime and data bundles to field workers -There is an easy wayWith the rise of connected devices used by field workers, survey and project teams, many companies need an easy and flexible way to recharge existing SIM cards from all mobile networks.

Source: mybroadband | Read more »

TECHCENTRAL: Securing the hybrid cloud is a balancing act for SA businessesPromoted | Small and mid-sized companies' security needs, especially in a hybrid cloud world, are essential, says ESET.

Source: TechCentral | Read more »

REUTERSAFRİCA: Bulk of South Africa's emergency power projects still seeking funds to buildSouth Africa's hopes for a raft of new power projects to help it out of a crippling energy crisis are fading, with investment still elusive as an already extended funding deadline looms, government officials, companies and bankers have told Reuters.

Source: ReutersAfrica | Read more »