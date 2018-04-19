Community Radio Stations in South Africa Frustrated with Licensing Application Process

Community radio stations across South Africa have expressed their frustration with the Independent Communications Authority of South Africa (ICASA)'s licensing application process, which will allow them to get advertising and expand their reach. The Bulungula Community Radio believe the reasons given for why their applications were rejected were 'minor and correctable errors'. During the 2020 application cycle, only two of the 142 applications were successful.

In 2022, five out of 105 applications were accepted, according to ICASA spokesperson Milly Matlou. Community radio initiatives are crucial to educating and informing communities, says Bush Radio director





