Community members affected by pollution from Rooiwal wastewater treatment works

Community members adversely affected by the pollution seeping from the dilapidated Rooiwal wastewater treatment works have detailed the difficulties they have endured while living with dirty water.

Children getting sick, water tankers not delivering, and farm businesses ruined by the polluted water were just some of the issues incensed residents raised this week, following a visit from Tshwane Mayor Cilliers Brink and Water and Sanitation Minister Senzo Mchunu. Brink and Mchunu's site visits at the dilapidated Rooiwal wastewater treatment works and Klipdrift water treatment works on Wednesday were followed by a meeting with Hammanskraal community members.South Africans need to be in the know if we want to create a prosperous future. News24 has kept the country informed for 25 years, and we're about to enter a new chapter of fearless journalism.

Use your voice to deepen the dialogue and engage with stories of courage, endurance, community, triumph, and the pursuit of truth in SA.A new bi-weekly newsletter by wine editor Daléne Fourie. The newsletter will serve as a guide for those who make wine, those who want to learn more about wine, and those who simply just love wine.

How much would you be prepared to pay for a ticket to watch the Springboks play against the All Blacks at Ellis Park or Cape Town Stadium this year?

Pollution Rooiwal Wastewater Treatment Works South Africa Community Members Difficulties Children Water Tankers Farm Businesses Tshwane Mayor Water And Sanitation Minister

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



News24 / 🏆 4. in ZA

South Africa Latest News, South Africa Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

City takes measures to prevent sabotage at Rooiwal Wastewater Treatment WorksTshwane mayor Cilliers Brink assures that plans to upgrade the Rooiwal Wastewater Treatment Works are on track, with a focus on security. The plant's failure to meet quality standards contributed to the Hammanskraal water crisis.

Source: TheCitizen_News - 🏆 6. / 75 Read more »

Mchunu, Brink to conduct oversight visit of water treatment plants - SABC NewsThe Rooiwal Wastewater Treatment Works and Klipdrift Package Plant will undergo an oversight visit.

Source: SABC News Online - 🏆 32. / 51 Read more »

Green-fingered Upington residents are transforming their community for a better lifeON THE ROAD | Green-fingered Upington residents are transforming their community for a better life

Source: News24 - 🏆 4. / 80 Read more »

Nigeria: Kaduna Community Under Siege As Bandits Kidnap Over 100 ResidentsResidents said the latest abduction happened around 10 p.m. on Sunday with gunmen operating without restraint.

Source: allafrica - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »

'We will not let our town go down' - Beaufort West residents vow to 'protect' communityON THE ROAD | 'We will not let our town go down' - Beaufort West residents vow to 'protect' community

Source: News24 - 🏆 4. / 80 Read more »

Residents of Lagos Community Protest Planned Demolition of PropertiesThe protesting residents said their properties had been marked for demolition and urged the government to shelve the plan.

Source: allafrica - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »