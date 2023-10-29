Commodities on Moneyweb

The buying spree comes after international wheat prices dropped to a three-year low at the end of September.Gold rose as much as 0.4% on Monday to as high as $1 930.67 an ounce, extending last week’s 0.3% gain.Wheat in Chicago rose 2.5% to $7.3825 a bushel by 3:26 p.m. Singapore time.CommoditiesSeptember wheat futures were up 8.4% at $7.27 a bushel as of 11:45 a.m. in Chicago.Solar is a 'great example of how inelastic demand for silver is,' said Gregor Gregersen.

Wheat futures in Chicago fluctuated as traders weighed the implications of the events, dropping as much as 1% to $7.3925 a bushel and rising 0.5%.Mounting concerns over dry weather and the possibility that Russia may withdraw from the deal that allows Ukraine to safely ship grain from Black Sea ports will add to volatility in the market.CommoditiesChina is likely to reduce output again this year to help meet its climate goals, which should support prices and margins.

