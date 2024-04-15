Commodities Boom Complicates Central Bankers' Anti-Inflation Efforts

A new commodities boom is complicating central bankers ’ anti-inflation efforts and may help derail prospects for significant interest-rate cuts any time soon.

“This latest rally makes it much tougher for central banks to ease interest rates,” said Trevor Woods, chief investment officer of Northern Trace Capital LLC, which is long across several commodities. While the commodities sector comprises a diverse group of raw materials mined, extracted or harvested across practically every time zone, many of the most significant index components are rallying strongly at the same time. Higher raw-material prices are feeding into inflation and threatening to keep it elevated for longer.

Collectively, this all adds up to higher prices for consumers. Pacific Investment Management Co. recently warned that the Fed could resort to rate hikes if inflation keeps running hot. Markets currently see rates at about 4.9% when the Fed convenes in December — that compares with an expectation of 3.8% at the start of this year.

To be sure, not all commodities are rallying. Natural gas prices in the US have been so low that some producers are shutting wells. Outside of cocoa, many agricultural markets have been softer on ample supply prospects, meaning less risk to food prices around the globe.

Commodities Central Bankers Anti-Inflation Efforts Interest-Rate Cuts Crude Oil Precious Metals Raw Materials Gasoline Prices US Copper Coffee Cocoa

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



Moneyweb / 🏆 5. in ZA

South Africa Latest News, South Africa Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Namibia: China Open to More Namibian CommoditiesChina has been Namibia's second-largest trading partner for many years, and bilateral trade volumes between the two countries exceeded US$1.3 billion in 2023, with year-on-year growth of 16.5%.

Source: allafrica - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »

Goldman says commodities to benefit as central banks cut ratesCopper, aluminum, gold and oil products may climb, according to the bank, which also stressed the need for investors to be selective as gains wouldn’t be universal.

Source: Moneyweb - 🏆 5. / 77 Read more »

Ethiopia to Commence Trial Trading of Commodities under AfCFTAEthiopia is preparing to start trial trading of commodities under the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), with plans to nullify import taxes and become a leading free trade zone.

Source: allafrica - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »

Gambia: Retail Prices of Most Essential Food Commodities Continue to IncreaseThe average retail prices of most of the essential food commodities continue to increase in the month of March.

Source: allafrica - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »

Amazon CEO Andy Jassy Highlights Cloud Infrastructure's Role in AI BoomAmazon CEO Andy Jassy emphasizes that the company's cloud infrastructure will play a crucial role in the generative artificial intelligence boom, with many AI applications expected to be built on top of AWS.

Source: TechCentral - 🏆 8. / 71 Read more »

Starlink black market boomStarlink’s reach extends to countries where Elon Musk’s satellite-enabled service has no agreement to operate, including South Africa and territories ruled by repressive regimes.

Source: mybroadband - 🏆 11. / 67 Read more »