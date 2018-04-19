Commercial Airliners in the Middle East Targeted by GPS Spoofing Attacks

Dozens of commercial airliners flying over parts of the Middle East have reported a serious new spoofing attack on their navigation systems over the past few months. A group of pilots and flight technicians called OPSGROUP first raised the alarm about the issue in September 2023. In November, the group said they received 50 reports of GPS spoofing activity over a five-week period.

The suspected attacks result in pilots being fooled into thinking they are in a different location than their real position. Although these attacks are not unusual in the Middle East, the latest ones affect GPS and can result in critical failures of fallback and other navigation systems. That includes the critical inertial reference system (IRS), previously thought unsusceptible to spoofing. IRS consists of gyroscopes, accelerometers, and an assortment of other advanced equipment that can help planes navigate when a pilot’s visibility is limited





