COLUMN: SUV vs bakkie

It turns out he recently retired and was looking to acquire a 4x4 vehicle for touring. He was undecided as to whether he should get a SUV or a bakkie and he asked for my opinion. In my experience, SUVs have an advantage when it comes to off-roading. It’s not a big advantage but in certain situations it is telling.
axles has to be better than traction from only the rear on a part-time 4x4, as is the case with most bakkies. The slightly shorter wheelbase of a SUV as opposed to a double-cab bakkie is better when negotiating difficult terrain when going off-road. The longer distance between the axles of double-cab bakkies can get you hung up more easily.
Most SUVs feature coils springs on the rear axle as opposed to leaf springs on bakkies. Coils articulate better than leaf springs especially when the leaf spring features a pronounced overload or second stage in their design.
While most popular SUVs are based on their bakkie counterparts, they normally feature more luxury and safety features than their bakkie cousins. Again, I find it difficult to understand why this is so.
While this can be done on a smaller scale in the back of a SUV, you will hear every noise and rattle from your equipment in the back, not so in a bakkie. I have also found that double-cab bakkies tow better that their SUV counterparts. The longer wheelbase and heavier weight give them the advantage here.
