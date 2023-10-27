Colonialism on agenda for King Charles visit to Kenya

LONDON - King Charles III embarks Tuesday on a four-day trip to Kenya, his first visit as monarch to a Commonwealth nation, where any comments he makes on Britain's colonial past will be closely scrutinised.

This will include the "Emergency" of 1952-1960, when colonial authorities imposed a state of emergency in response to the Mau Mau guerrilla campaign against European settlers. About 10,000 people - mainly from Kenya's Kikuyu community - were killed during the suppression of the uprising and as a result, the royal visit is likely to be greeted with mixed emotions.

The choice of Kenya for his first visit to a Commonwealth nation since becoming king in September has special resonance for the royal family. Charles and his wife Queen Camilla will be welcomed by Kenyan President William Ruto in Nairobi on Tuesday.During two days in the capital, he will meet entrepreneurs, young Kenyans and participate in a state banquet. headtopics.com

The king and queen will then travel to the coastal city of Mombasa, where they will visit a nature reserve and meet representatives of various religions.The Commonwealth is a grouping of 56 countries - most of them former British colonies, and including Australia, Canada and New Zealand.But clamour to become a republic is growing among some of them, including Jamaica and Belize. Barbados already ditched having the UK's monarch as head of state in 2021.

"The late Queen was very much connected to the Commonwealth," said Poppy Cullen, African history lecturer at the University of Cambridge. She thinks the visit is an opportunity for Britain to show other nations that there are benefits to being an independent republic within the Commonwealth, the way Kenya is.Ruto wrote on X (formerly Twitter) that the visit was an "opportunity to enhance our collaboration in various areas of shared interest". headtopics.com

