Collapse of Talks and Intensifying Clashes in Sudan

Talks between Sudan's military leaders collapse as clashes intensify between the Sudan Armed Forces and the Rapid Support Forces. The U.S. exerts pressure on the generals and regional leaders to agree to a ceasefire and political dialogue. Skepticism remains about the intentions of the Rapid Support Forces.





