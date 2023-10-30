Cold, cloudy and wet Gauteng on Monday and Tuesday

It will be cold, cloudy and wet in Gauteng on Monday and Tuesday but weather conditions should start to improve from Wednesday, the South African Weather Service said. (Photo by Papi Morake/Gallo Images via Getty Images)The Mail & Guardian is committed to providing all our readers with the best possible experience, please register your free account now.The Mail & Guardian is committed to providing all our readers with the best possible experience.
By subscribing, you become a valued member of the M&G community, actively championing independent journalism and enabling us to deliver the latest news directly to you.invites to subscriber only eventsFor your free account
The Mail & Guardian is committed to providing all our readers with the best possible experience, please register your free account now.The Mail & Guardian is committed to providing all our readers with the best possible experience. headtopics.com
By subscribing, you become a valued member of the M&G community, actively championing independent journalism and enabling us to deliver the latest news directly to you.invites to subscriber only events‘We need honest answers to Joburg’s water crisis’The Mail & Guardian is committed to providing all our readers with the best possible experience, please register your free account now.The Mail & Guardian is committed to providing all our readers with the best possible experience.
By subscribing, you become a valued member of the M&G community, actively championing independent journalism and enabling us to deliver the latest news directly to you.invites to subscriber only events headtopics.com