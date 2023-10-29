Coincidence? Boks win World Cup, Eskom implements load shedding hours later?

The power utility made an the announcement 15 hours after the Springboks won their fourth World Cup title which the country is still celebrating.“Just as you thought the country was moving forward for a chance, Eskom spoils everything,” social media reacted to the loadshedding news.

Eskom also noted that, over the past 24 hours, a generation unit each at Duvha, Grootvlei, Kusile and Matimba power stations was taken offline for repairs. In the same period, a generation unit at Kriel Power Station was returned to service.

South Africa Headlines Read more: TheSAnews »

Rugby World Cup final: Celebs, comedians, politicians back the Boks before big matchRugby World Cup final: Celebs, comedians, politicians back the Boks before big match Read more ⮕

Boks expect 'grind' against All Black rivals in World Cup finalBoks expect 'grind' against All Black rivals in World Cup final Read more ⮕

Boks and All Blacks clash promises fitting end to World Cup in FranceBoks and All Blacks clash promises fitting end to World Cup in France Read more ⮕

How they won it: A history of Boks and All Blacks’ Rugby World Cup final victoriesThe Springboks and All Blacks, who meet in the 2023 Rugby World Cup final on Saturday, have shared six final wins between them. Read more ⮕

Boks can't afford to start the World Cup final like they did against EnglandNick Mallett | Boks can't afford to start the World Cup final like they did against England Read more ⮕

Boks expect 'grind' against All Black rivals in World Cup finalDefending champions South Africa expect Saturday's Rugby World Cup final against 'greatest foes' New Zealand to be a 'grind' as both teams eye what would be a record fourth tournament title. Read more ⮕