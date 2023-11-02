Coetzee takes charge of Bulls

Ulster made the most of some ill-discipline by the visitors to win a tense tussle 26-19 on a rainy night in Belfast on Sunday. The Herd previously dominated Scarlets in round 1 with a 63-21 win in Pretoria.

“We are focusing on correcting last weekend’s mistakes and being more accurate,” Coetzee told reporters in a Bulls conference on Wednesday. “You have to take your chances, especially on tour. The commitment and mindset was there, but ultimately it’s about the execution. When you play away against a formidable opponent like Ulster, you have to be more clinical.Coetzee, who serves as the Bulls co-captain alongside Ruan Nortje, stressed the importance of consistency and team maturity. “We have new men in the group, and there are players who have been here for four, five years. It’s about reaching maturity.

“Ruan and I understand our roles very well. You also always listen to the other leaders on the field such as Johan Goosen and Elrigh Louw. “Ruan has a fine technical observation of what is happening on the pitch and that helps a lot. We are very good friends off the field and I think we are both comfortable with the joint responsibility.”

Regarding their upcoming clash with Zebre, the veteran flanker acknowledged the challenges. “Zebre have a bigger eight this season, and they are fearless on the attack. It is difficult to prepare for such a team because they are unpredictable and can come up with anything.This content is not behind a paywall and it is Habari Media's commitment that it remains so and access to the content is free.

South Africa Headlines Read more: SARUGBYMAG »

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

HTXTAFRİCA: You can secure a personal loan of up to R250 000 from VodacomVodacom Financial and Digital Lifestyle Services launches VodaLend Personal Loans, with Old Mutual partnering on the personal loan offering.

Source: htxtafrica | Read more »

SARUGBYMAG: Stander: URC travel pains still hurting SACJ Stander says winning over in Europe remains a big challenge for the South African sides in the Vodacom URC, but that it’s one they are happy to embrace.

Source: SARugbymag | Read more »

SARUGBYMAG: Nostalgic Plumtree fired up for London debutTaking on a Swansea-based team will bring back fond memories for Sharks boss John Plumtree as he heads into this weekend’s ground-breaking Vodacom URC clash with the Ospreys.

Source: SARugbymag | Read more »

SARUGBYMAG: Watch: A Stormers matchday with RoosThe DHL Stormers go behind the scenes to look at how Evan Roos prepares on a Vodacom URC gameday.

Source: SARugbymag | Read more »

SARUGBYMAG: Blommetjies blooming for StormersClayton Blommetjies has stepped into the breach in the opening two Vodacom URC rounds, showcasing his playmaking skills at flyhalf for the DHL Stormers ahead of a tough four-week overseas tour.

Source: SARugbymag | Read more »

SARUGBYMAG: De Beer aims for more derby successHaving had a wet, windy and winning first taste of a Welsh derby in the Vodacom URC, new Cardiff Rugby Tinus de Beer is hoping for different conditions and a different style of game this weekend – but with another triumph against local rivals.

Source: SARugbymag | Read more »