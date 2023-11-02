Coetzee takes charge of Bulls

Ulster made the most of some ill-discipline by the visitors to win a tense tussle 26-19 on a rainy night in Belfast on Sunday. The Herd previously dominated Scarlets in round 1 with a 63-21 win in Pretoria.
“We are focusing on correcting last weekend’s mistakes and being more accurate,” Coetzee told reporters in a Bulls conference on Wednesday. “You have to take your chances, especially on tour. The commitment and mindset was there, but ultimately it’s about the execution. When you play away against a formidable opponent like Ulster, you have to be more clinical.Coetzee, who serves as the Bulls co-captain alongside Ruan Nortje, stressed the importance of consistency and team maturity. “We have new men in the group, and there are players who have been here for four, five years. It’s about reaching maturity.
“Ruan and I understand our roles very well. You also always listen to the other leaders on the field such as Johan Goosen and Elrigh Louw. “Ruan has a fine technical observation of what is happening on the pitch and that helps a lot. We are very good friends off the field and I think we are both comfortable with the joint responsibility.”
Regarding their upcoming clash with Zebre, the veteran flanker acknowledged the challenges. "Zebre have a bigger eight this season, and they are fearless on the attack. It is difficult to prepare for such a team because they are unpredictable and can come up with anything.
