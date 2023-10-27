CoCT council releases more land for affordable housing in Salt River

Over 1,800 low-cost housing units will be built in Salt River on Pickwick Road.Cape Town Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis said since the homes would be close to the CBD, residents would have easy access to several opportunities.

"This is up from the forecasted 600 social housing units, and we are pleased that our newly adopted land release guidelines are maximising social housing yield, as intended. “These affordable rentals are an absolute game changer for families with a combined monthly income of less than R22,000, and I am truly excited about this land."

South Africa Headlines Read more: ewnupdates »

South Africa: Landmark Decision for Housing in Cape TownCity Council releases land in Salt River for social housing Read more ⮕

CoCT points finger at Eskom as primary driver of high power costsThis was in response to concerns raised by Mitchells Plain residents last week. The community submitted a memorandum of demands calling for, among others, the cutting of electricity costs for poor households. Read more ⮕

Land identified for relocation people on living on Prasa central line, says CoCTThe area along the railway line has been occupied since the COVID-19 pandemic. It’s also one of the reasons for delays in bringing the train service back online. Read more ⮕

Land identified for relocation of people living on Prasa central line, says CoCTThe area along the railway line has been occupied since the COVID-19 pandemic. It’s also one of the reasons for delays in bringing the train service back online. Read more ⮕

Tonight on The River: Lindiwe retaliates in a way that leaves Andile shockedWatch tonight's episode of The River and catch the latest episode every weekday at 20:00 on 1 Magic, don't plan to miss. Read more ⮕

THE RIVER: Wednesday’s episode, 25 October 2023 [VIDEO]Missed an episode of The River? No problem! Watch all the latest episodes of The River soapie right here,don't miss. Read more ⮕