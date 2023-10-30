Cocaine, gold and money laundering – Irish cartel’s ‘fingerprints’ lifted in SA

Functional cookies help to perform certain functionalities like sharing the content of the website on social media platforms, collect feedbacks, and other third-party features.This cookie is set by Addthis to make sure you see the updated count if you share a page and return to it before our share count cache is updated.This cookie is set by Addthis to make sure you see the updated count if you share a page and return to it before our share count cache is updated.

Cocaine, gold and money laundering – alleged Irish cartel’s ‘fingerprints’ lifted in SAThe US views the Kinahan cartel, on which it imposed sanctions last year, as ‘a murderous organisation involved in trafficking drugs and firearms’. The group has ties to South Africa. Read more ⮕

Cocaine addiction vaccine enters final stages of testingA revolutionary cocaine addiction vaccine is entering final stages of testing, and will ready for rollout imminently. Read more ⮕

Nigeria: High Cost of Seed Worries Katsina Irish Potatoes FarmersIrrigation farmers in Katsina State have decried the high cost of Irish Potato seeds, a development that altered the budget of farmers aiming to plant early. Read more ⮕

X’s Premium+ asks for more money to remove timeline ads and not much elseX's Premium+ subscription is twice the price of regular Premium but offers only two, minor perks as extra value. Read more ⮕

Pietermaritzburg mom arrested for producing fake money on home printerA Pietermaritzburg woman, with her 17-year-old’s help, produced and sold counterfeit banknotes using a regular Canon Pixma colour printer along with nail polish and dyes. Read more ⮕

South Africa is running out of moneyFinance minister Enoch Godongwana has warned that South Africa has some tough financial decisions to make. Read more ⮕