Cloudy but very warm – Thursday weather forecast

Temperatures are expected to reach a high of 28ºC during the day before dropping to 17ºC as the evening stays partly cloudy.The sun will rise at 5:45am and set at 7:15pm.

South Africa Headlines Read more: CAPETOWNETC »

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

NEWS24: Thursday's weather: Fire danger for parts of Northern Cape, cool to warm, cloudy across SAThursday's weather: Fire danger for parts of Northern Cape, cool to warm, cloudy across SA

Source: News24 | Read more »

ITONLİNESA: Support Engineer (HPE Server & SAN) Cape Town - Western Cape Cape TownIT Industry News. Daily.

Source: ITOnlineSA | Read more »

THESANEWS: Gauteng weather forecast: Cloudy to partly cloudy with cool tempsGauteng will experience a cold day with rain throughout the province on Sunday, 18 June, according to the latest weather forecast.

Source: TheSAnews | Read more »

THESANEWS: Eastern Cape weather forecast: Partly cloudy with cool tempsThe Eastern Cape will experience clear conditions in some parts of the province on Sunday, 16 July, according to the latest weather forecast

Source: TheSAnews | Read more »

THESANEWS: Western Cape weather forecast: Partly cloudy with warm temperaturesThe Western Cape will experience a cold day with rain throughout the province on Friday, 16 June, according to the latest weather forecast.

Source: TheSAnews | Read more »

ITONLİNESA: Snr Support Engineer (Hardware) - Western Cape Cape TownIT Industry News. Daily.

Source: ITOnlineSA | Read more »