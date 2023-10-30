Climate refugees? As the sea warms, corals thrive in Japan’s cool waters

Minor Hotels celebrates International Chef’s Day with South African Chefs making…As tropical and subtropical coral reefs succumb to bleaching due to climate change in many parts of the world, the idea that they could take refuge in cooler, temperate seas has offered cause for hope.

The long-term implications of this shift are unclear, but researchers say it could take tens of thousands of years for these new high-latitude coral communities to evolve the structures, niches and symbioses necessary to support biodiversity on par with the world’s current tropical reefs.

The threat climate change poses to tropical and subtropical coral reefs — those located within 30° of the equator, which are estimated to supportof the world’s reefs have been lost since 2009, largely due to rising sea temperatures that cause corals to expel the symbiotic algae living in their tissue, a phenomenon known as bleaching. headtopics.com

But the latest research from Japan’s coral experts, based on surveys and DNA analysis like Yasuda’s work, has tempered those hopes: Although the country’s coral communities are changing dramatically, poleward “range expansion” of its subtropical corals is occurring only in a small minority of cases.

As in many parts of the world, Japan’s subtropical coral reefs in the Ryukyu Archipelago, the country’s southernmost extent, have experienced bleaching. A 2017 government survey, for example, found that 70% of coral in the Ryukyu Archipelago’s Sekisei Lagoon hadfrom a major bleaching event the previous year. Although bleaching isn’t necessarily fatal if temperatures return to a habitable level, extended periods of high temperatures can be devastating. headtopics.com

Still, Mezaki cautioned that “what’s happening really differs place by place, so it’s hard to lump them all together.” In a given year, one temperate coral community might be ravaged by hungry starfish, another battered by a typhoon, another bleached due to low sea temperatures, even as others expand freely, impacted by none of the above. Understanding overall trends requires decades of observation.

South Africa Headlines Read more: SATodayNews »

Musk Reportedly Eyeing Turning X Into 'Fully Fledged' Dating Site by 2024South Africa Today, News source, provides breaking news on South Africa, world, Africa, sport, travel and more. Read more ⮕

US Congress’ Job Approval Rating Drops to 13% Lowest Level Since 2017South Africa Today, News source, provides breaking news on South Africa, world, Africa, sport, travel and more. Read more ⮕

‘Donbass Front Going to Shatter Like Glass’ Once Avdeevka LiberatedSouth Africa Today, News source, provides breaking news on South Africa, world, Africa, sport, travel and more. Read more ⮕

US Immigration Enforcement Released 900,000 Migrants Into Country This YearSouth Africa Today, News source, provides breaking news on South Africa, world, Africa, sport, travel and more. Read more ⮕

Hungarian Foreign Minister Szijjarto Says Important to Avoid Large War in Middle EastSouth Africa Today, News source, provides breaking news on South Africa, world, Africa, sport, travel and more. Read more ⮕

Suspect to appear in court for dealing in drugs, TijgerhofSouth Africa Today, News source, provides breaking news on South Africa, world, Africa, sport, travel and more. Read more ⮕