Climate finance still a vital issue at COP28, Creecy says

The minister, who was addressing the national stakeholder consultations on Thursday before the UN climate meeting, said that, as with all Conference of the Parties, finance would remain a key issue at“There will be a renewed call for a scaled-up and predictable goal for climate finance at COP28,” Creecy said. “The deadline for agreeing upon this goal is 2024 and the success of this COP, and perhaps future climate talks, will depend on the outcome.

“The African continent has historically only contributed 2% to the build-up of global emissions that are causing the current climate crisis and yet our continent is still being severely affected.”“We know that 2030 is regarded by scientists in the climate change space as being a critical milestone and so it’s going to be an important opportunity for the global community to take stock of the progress we have made since the signing of the Paris Agreement,” she said.

“We have seen, very sadly, the enormous impact that climate change is starting to have on our own continent, the devastating drought in the Horn of Africa and the flooding that our country and many of our neighbouring countries have experienced over the last couple of years … And, what we know is that because our continent has not adequately built climate resilience, we’re already substantially moving into the arena of loss and damage.”. headtopics.com

Creecy said the discussions on the outcome of the GST had started and focused on key political messages, and more importantly, on multilateral and national measures that need to be put in place to “accelerate our journey towards a more sustainable and equitable world”.

“We are busy doing work under the Glasgow-Sharm el-Sheik work programme on the global goal for adaptation and we want to see tangible outcomes. On doubling finance for adaptation, Kekana said: “Last year, the African continent proposed an agenda item to deal with that particular issue, but it did not fly, and we will try again this year.” headtopics.com

