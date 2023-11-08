Climate Activists Disrupt Sasol's AGM to Highlight Environmental Consequences

Climate activists disrupted Sasol's AGM on Friday, 17 November 2023, taking the stage after CEO Fleetwood Grobler shared Sasol's Climate Change Report, to share testimonies of people affected by their Secunda plant in Mpumalanga. It was expected that Sasol’s Climate Change Report would be voted against by key stakeholders – Old Mutual Investment Group and Ninety One – at the entity’s Annual General Meeting on Friday 17 November.

But before voting could actually happen, climate activists took to the stage to highlight environmental and social consequences of the energy giant’s plants., includes targets to reduce its greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by 30% by 2030 – reached through the decommissioning of boilers, the increased use of renewable energy by 50%, and the introduction of liquified natural gas to reduce Sasol’s reliance on coa





🏆78. dailymaverick » We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

SATODAYNEWS: London Police Charge 31 Climate Activists After Protest Outside UK ParliamentSouth Africa Today, News source, provides breaking news on South Africa, world, Africa, sport, travel and more.

Source: SATodayNews | Read more »

SABC NEWS ONLİNE: FIFA to 'mitigate environmental impact' of 2030 World Cup - SABC News - Breaking news, specialThe decision to host the tournament across three continents got criticism from climate activists.

Source: SABC News Online | Read more »

ALLAFRİCA: Uganda: When Climate Justice Becomes Climate Justice DeniedIn 2012 four minors and their sponsors asked the Ugandan courts to develop a climate change mitigation plan and protect children from the effects of climate change and extreme weather conditions. This case remains unresolved. IPS asks if governments are liable if they fail to fulfill obligations in international agreements.

Source: allafrica | Read more »

ALLAFRİCA: African Development Bank Climate Fund Approves $36.3 Million in Support to Climate Adaptation On the Continent.Press Release - The Canada-African Development Bank Climate Fund (CACF), established to support gender-affirmative climate change projects in Africa, has approved $36.3 million to two private sector operations to advance climate adaptation in the African continent.

Source: allafrica | Read more »

NEWS24: | Sasol still feeling the rail pinch, while Textainer surges on buyout offerBusiness brief | Sasol still feeling the rail pinch, while Textainer surges on buyout offer

Source: News24 | Read more »

FİN24: Sasol makes U-turn on carbon capture technologySasol makes U-turn on carbon capture technology

Source: Fin24 | Read more »