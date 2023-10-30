Climate Action Requires Upholding Rights

Participants in the 28th annual United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP28) should urge the UAE, the host, to end its repression of independent civil society and should make a commitment to phasing out fossil fuels, Human Rights Watch said today in issuing a, environment director at Human Rights Watch.

Global greenhouse gas emissions from the burning of oil, coal, and gas continue to increase, driving global warming. Plans by governments including the UAE, for increased production of coal, oil, and gas are inconsistent with their commitments under the Paris Agreement on climate change to limit global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels.

"The UAE government should immediately and unconditionally release arbitrarily detained activists and human rights defenders, and commit to upholding human rights before, during and after the conference," Pearshouse said."We're not going to achieve the robust climate policies the world so desperately needs unless governments start listening to civil society, including activists."

