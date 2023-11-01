Class of 2023 matric exams marked by challenges and cheating scare

In Ekurhuleni South, most full-time candidates successfully took their exams. However, a candidate was apprehended with a cell phone at the exam centre, a breach of exam rules. Such violations may result in disqualification in the subject in question, affecting their final results.
Part-time candidates across all districts also showed a concerning rate of absenteeism, raising questions about the commitment of some students to their matric exams.reported that in a recent incident, an invigilator at Phendukani Full Service High School in Newcastle, KwaZulu-Natal, noticed an attempt at cheating. An “impostor” was discovered writing a matric paper on behalf of a part-time student.
He added that the attempt to undermine the integrity of the exams raised concerns, especially in one of the best-performing schools in the province. Matriculants at the school were taking the two-hour economics paper and foreign languages in the form of Arabic, French, Italian, Mandarin, modern Greek, Serbian, Spanish, Latin, and Portuguese during their exam sessions.
The South African Department of Education has emphasized the importance of upholding the integrity of matriculation exams. Officials have reminded candidates of the commitments they made when signing the National Senior Certificate (NSC) pledge, urging them to adhere to exam rules and regulations diligently. Unwarranted absenteeism is considered unacceptable as it threatens the fairness of the examination process.
