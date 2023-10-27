Destitute: A family stand outside their shelter in Bulengo displacement camp in Goma, situated in the Democratic Republic of the Congo’s North Kivu province. Photo: Hugh Kinsella Cunningham/Getty Images

News of the massacre spread the morning after an overnight attack on the outskirts of Oicha town in Beni territory, the epicentre of the years-long rampage by IS-affiliated Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) in North Kivu province.

“We have just placed 26 bodies in the morgue of Oicha’s general hospital,” said Darius Syaira, Beni territory’s civil society representative.Syaira said the victims were 12 minors and 14 adults, and most were killed with knives. He added that tensions were high in Oicha, with demonstrators setting fire to vehicles carrying food from humanitarian organisations. headtopics.com

Police said the ADF were behind the murder of a honeymoon couple and their safari guide in one of Uganda’s national parks on 17 October. The IS claimed responsibility for the attack. “There has been fighting in Kibumba since this morning,” said a security source who requested anonymity.

In the afternoon, the military governor’s spokesperson accused the rebels “backed by the Rwandan army” of attacking an army position. A security source and a civilian witness said the army had deployed a Suhoi-25 fighter jet against the rebels. headtopics.com

The M23, which has captured swathes of territory in North Kivu province since 2021, is just one of numerous militias holding sway over much of the region despite the presence of peacekeepers. Officially, the army is respecting the ceasefire, but witnesses say soldiers and pro-government loyalists are fighting together against the M23.

