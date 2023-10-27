An injured Palestinian weeps after losing her son in Israeli air strikes on Gaza City on 23 October 2023. More than 4,700 Palestinians and more than 1,400 Israelis have been killed, according to the Israel Defense Forces and the Palestinian health authority, since Hamas militants attacked Israel from the Gaza Strip on 7 October. (Photo: EPA-EFE / Mohammed Saber)

The entire population of Gaza has been cut off from supplies of electricity, food, fuel and water for more than a week under a “” ordered by Israel in the wake of the 7 October terror attacks by Hamas that left about 1400 Israelis dead.West Bank, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry.

The isolation of Gaza from other Palestinians was not sustainable, and likely to erupt as it did on 7 October when Hamas launched an unprecedented. People fail to understand that Palestinians in Gaza have tried literally every possible means at their disposal to try to protest against the Israeli regime,” she said. headtopics.com

AlBajeh also spoke about how Israel’s occupation of the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, and the Gaza Strip has resulted in systematic human rights violations against Palestinians living there. There’s no treatment, no medication for seriously ill prisoners that suffer from cancer and chronic diseases.

“Literally the prisoners are disconnected from the outside. They also closed all the clinics inside the prisons; there’s no treatment, no medication for seriously ill prisoners that suffer from cancer and chronic diseases.” headtopics.com

There was also concern about Palestinian labourers who were working inside Israel, and there were no exact figures yet because the Red Cross had not been able to visit the area.Speakers during the webinar said portraying the evacuation order that Israel gave as a “warning” or as an “act of kindness” completely failed to understand the reality on the ground.

