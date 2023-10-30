City spotlights female esports by sponsoring the GirlGamer Africa Festival

GirlGamer Africa, a festival that promotes female participation and competitiveness in esports, hosted its qualifiers on Friday, 27 October 2023, at the ATK Arena in Claremont.

The City of Cape Town proudly sponsors this event with the intention of highlighting and empowering female gamers across the African continent.This festival serves as a regional qualifying event where top-notch female players from several African nations – including South Africa, Namibia, Zambia, Botswana, Zimbabwe, Mozambique, Lesotho, Mauritius and the Reunion Islands – compete for a coveted place in the GirlGamer World Finals in Spain.

Alderman Smith continued, ‘The GirlGamer eSports Festival is an ideal platform for highlighting the achievements of female players, helping break down barriers and encouraging more women to get involved in this exciting and rapidly growing industry. We are thrilled to be a part of this event to see local gamers gain more exposure within the e-sports scene and be provided with opportunities to display their skills on an international level. headtopics.com

The qualifiers have seen competitors contend in rounds of League of Legends and Counter-Strike: Global Offensive (CS:GO). League of Legends is a strategic team-based game requiring excellent cooperation and sharp decision-making skills. Teams of five go head-to-head with the goal of demolishing their opponent’s base.

On the other hand, CS:GO is a fast-moving, strategy-intensive first-person shooter game. Players are challenged to show off their tactical skills and accuracy, underscoring the diverse skillsets that the world of esports demands. headtopics.com

The City of Cape Town extended heartfelt congratulations to all the teams that have progressed through the qualifiers and will go on to represent Africa at the GirlGamer World Circuit Finals in Spain.

