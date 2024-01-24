City of Ekurhuleni Launches Clean-Up Campaign to Address Overgrown Grass and Illegal Dumping

The City of Ekurhuleni (CoE) has launched a clean-up campaign called 'Clean Your Kasi, Manje Namhlanje' to address the issue of overgrown grass and illegal dumping in public spaces. Many residents have complained about neglected greenery and the delay in maintenance. The campaign aims to encourage public involvement in tackling these problems.





