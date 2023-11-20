City of Cape Town to Deploy Largest-Ever Festive Tourism Safety Operation

This festive season is set to be a big one, with expected record-breaking visitor numbers to the Mother City this summer. But with all the news about tourists getting their jaws smashed and lives taken away as they make their way around the city, a lot of work needs to be done to convince everyone that they are safe and well-taken care of.

Besides Google and South Africa's Tourism Ministry agreeing to promote the country as a safe tourist destination, the City of Cape Town is also set to deploy its largest-ever festive tourism safety operation. Prof Alistair Mokoena, Country Director for Google South Africa, explained via CapeTalk that the route directing people through Airport Approach Road on Google Maps will be replaced with safer alternative routes to "help people avert danger". Several tourists have hit bad luck and in a few cases a tragic demise, as they were routed through Nyanga on the way to or from the Airport, prompting officials to look into how to abate this growing tren





