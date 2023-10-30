City of Cape Town load shedding schedule

“Due to sufficient generation capacity including emergency reserves, expected units to be returned to service as well as anticipated lower demand into the weekend, loadshedding will remain suspended until 16:00 on Sunday,” said Eskom.

Eskom pleaded with the public to switch off non-essential appliances – in particular geysers and pool pumps – to reduce the demand, especially between 17:00 and 21:00.Eskom is a South African electricity public utility. It was established in 1923 as the Electricity Supply Commission.

The utility is the largest producer of electricity in Africa and was among the top utilities in the world in terms of generation capacity and sales.Eskom operates a number of notable power stations, including Matimba Power Stations and Medupi Power Station in Lephalale, Kusile Power Station in Witbank, Kendal Power Station in Mpumalanga, and Koeberg Nuclear Power Station in the Western Cape, the only nuclear power plant in Africa.Eskom load-shedding suspended until 16:00 on Sunday, 29 October. headtopics.com

